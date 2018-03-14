Toys R Us is history in Fresno, but here are five other places to shop for kids

The future of Toys R Us is dim. Really dim.
The West Shaw Avenue Toys R Us store is midway through a going-out-of-business sale, one of up to 182 stores the retailer is closing.
The company is bankrupt, saddled with more than $5 billion in debt. It's closing all 100 stores in the United Kingdom. And several national news outlets are sharing reports that people inside the company say it will close all of its 800 stores.
Either way, the 3520 W. Shaw Ave. Toys R Us is closing, with most items marked down between 30 percent and 50 percent.
It has all the chaos that dying stores usually do. The baby furniture department is picked clean, but other shelves are fully stocked. Beneath the price checker is a pile of toys that customers have scanned and rejected. Papers and empty Duracell boxes litter the floor. At the checkout counter, a handful of personalized polar bear Christmas ornaments bearing names like Jack and Gavin have fallen to the floor, with neither customers nor staffers stopping to pick them up.
Employees are telling customers the store will be open until April 15, though it could close earlier if it runs out of merchandise. Everything is for sale, including the shelving and equipment.
Toys R Us has a store in Clovis at Shaw and Sunnyside avenues and another in Visalia at 2800 S. Mooney Blvd. Neither were part of the initial round of closures.
Toys R Us also owns Babies R Us stores, including the one at 7370 N. Blackstone Ave. near River Park.
Shoppers likely already know which big-box stores to turn to if all Toys R Us stores close. Competition from Target, Walmart, Amazon and other online retailers has affected Toys R Us for years.
But there are other stores in the Fresno-Clovis area that sell toys and gifts for children. Most of them are local and some operate under the radar, at least when compared to big-box stores.
1. Professor Toy. This is a locally owned toy store with an educational theme. It carries toy dinosaurs, science experiment kits and a has a back room full of art and craft supplies.
Professor Toy has a store in the Villaggio Shopping Center (the same center as Barnes & Noble) at 7897 N. Blackstone Ave. There is also a Visalia location at 3448 S. Mooney Blvd. at Caldwell Avenue.
2. Crazy Squirrel Game Store. This store at 464 E. Bullard Ave. sells board games, along with role-playing, miniatures and card games.
3. Petunia's Place. At 6027 N. Palm Ave., this is mostly a children's bookstore, but it also carries wooden toys, puppets, puzzles and card games.
4. HobbyTown USA. This store at 102 E. Barstow Ave. sells model airplanes, rockets and radio-controlled cars.
5. Box Lunch. At Fashion Fair mall near Macy's Men's and Children's, this store carries kids T-shirts, stuffed animals and the Funko Pop! collectable figures with big heads from Star Wars, Harry Potter and other movies, TV shows and books.
