In a 2011 file photo, a shopper leaves a Costco store in Portland, Ore. More than 100 Costco stores nationwide are hosting Military Hour, an event honoring active-duty military members and veterans.
In a 2011 file photo, a shopper leaves a Costco store in Portland, Ore. More than 100 Costco stores nationwide are hosting Military Hour, an event honoring active-duty military members and veterans. RICK BOWMAN AP
In a 2011 file photo, a shopper leaves a Costco store in Portland, Ore. More than 100 Costco stores nationwide are hosting Military Hour, an event honoring active-duty military members and veterans. RICK BOWMAN AP

Bethany Clough

Costco to military members: Come hang with us and get free stuff

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

March 13, 2018 11:30 AM

Costco is honoring those who have served our country with Military Hour, an event that includes a private early opening, food samples and freebies.

Veterans and active-duty military members, along with their families, are invited to the event, which is happening at 117 Costco stores nationwide, including three in the Valley. Participants here are the Fresno store at 7100 N. Abby St., and the stores in Visalia and Hanford.

On Saturday, March 24, the stores will open an hour early, at 8 a.m., for military members and their families. The stores will provide snacks, free samples and product demonstrations. Visitors are encouraged to mix and mingle with other military members.

The first 100 attendees will receive "swag bags" filled with freebies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

People who wish to attend are asked to RSVP here.

At the event, attendees will be asked to show the confirmation on the RSVP page or their military ID. Although visitors do not have to be a Costco member to attend, they must be a member if they want to buy anything.

Costco has a new membership offer for military members online.

  Comments  

About Bethany Clough

Bethany Clough

@bethanyclough

Bethany Clough takes you to all the hidden hot spots around the Valley. This is the place to find the comings and goings of restaurants, bars and shops around the Valley. Email Bethany at bclough@fresnobee.com or call her at 559-441-6431.