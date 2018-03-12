A chocolate store is closing. Silver lining: There's discounted chocolate

The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in River Park is closing.
While store closures — especially ones that carry edible treats — are sad news, it is also a chance to get your hands on some discounted chocolate. The store started a 20 percent off sale Monday morning for its treats, which typically range from truffles to caramel apples. The percentage off will decrease each day until its last day, Sunday, March 18.
The chocolate store shared the news on its Facebook page.
"After 18 fabulous and thriving years we lost our lease and further negotiating denied. We will be closing our doors," the post said.
Chocolate lovers were not happy about the closure:
The post also left open the possibility that this may not be the end: "Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory will NO LONGER BE LOCATED In RIVERPARK. We look forward to seeing you at our new adventure!!!"
The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory still has three stores in the central San Joaquin Valley: at Fashion Fair mall; in Hanford at 186 N. 12th Ave. (across the street from Hanford Mall); and at the Tulare Outlets.
