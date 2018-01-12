New restaurants are coming. Here’s a sneak peek at what 2018 holds

More Videos 0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar Pause 1:18 Rolled ice cream is hot, and it's coming to Fresno 1:20 See how Fulton Street reopening turned into a downtown Fresno party 2:20 His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more 0:57 Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 2:01 Free our children! Stop Trafficking advocates raise money, awareness at Blackstone, Shaw 0:50 Teachers of color help connect with students 1:22 Can Tulare boxer Daniel Valdivia get even? Watch this hard-hitting action 2:02 The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar New restaurant marries ancient Japanese grilling method with fine whiskey, sushi bar, and more at Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar in the North Point Center Center at Palm and Herndon Avenues in Fresno. New restaurant marries ancient Japanese grilling method with fine whiskey, sushi bar, and more at Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar in the North Point Center Center at Palm and Herndon Avenues in Fresno. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

New restaurant marries ancient Japanese grilling method with fine whiskey, sushi bar, and more at Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar in the North Point Center Center at Palm and Herndon Avenues in Fresno.