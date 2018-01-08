The former Million Elephant restaurant space in the Tower District will soon be home to India’s Oven.
The former Million Elephant restaurant space in the Tower District will soon be home to India’s Oven. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com
The former Million Elephant restaurant space in the Tower District will soon be home to India’s Oven. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Bethany Clough

Long empty Tower District spot getting new restaurant

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

January 08, 2018 10:35 AM

An Indian restaurant is coming to Tower District – eventually.

India’s Oven, which has a location at Marks and Ashlan avenues, has signed a lease to take over the former Million Elephant restaurant space.

At Fulton Street and Olive Avenue, the space been empty for more than a year. But you’ll have to wait a little longer until the new restaurant opens.

“Hopefully by May we should be ready,” said Sunny Sehgal, who owns the restaurant with his father.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The business is waiting on permits. The owners also need to redo the restaurant’s tiny bathrooms to comply with Americans With Disabilities Act.

India’s Oven will have a full bar, along with a menu similar to its existing location.

The restaurant serves traditional north Indian cuisine. That means no beef on the menu, as cows are sacred, Sehgal said.

“We try to stay authentic as much as possible,” he said.

Butter chicken with garlic naan is the restaurant’s top seller. Chicken korma and the vegetarian paneer tikka masala also are popular.

The restaurant makes its own paneer, a cheese that is sometimes mistaken for tofu.

The owners plan to open another location next year near Maya Cinemas at Campus Pointe.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

    New restaurant marries ancient Japanese grilling method with fine whiskey, sushi bar, and more at Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar in the North Point Center Center at Palm and Herndon Avenues in Fresno.

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 0:55

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar
Chocolate company shows how their tasty treats are made 1:39

Chocolate company shows how their tasty treats are made
Meet the Liege waffle, served up by new mobile eatery Wafflicious 1:11

Meet the Liege waffle, served up by new mobile eatery Wafflicious

View More Video

About Bethany Clough

Bethany Clough

@bethanyclough

Bethany Clough takes you to all the hidden hot spots around the Valley. This is the place to find the comings and goings of restaurants, bars and shops around the Valley. Email Bethany at bclough@fresnobee.com or call her at 559-441-6431.