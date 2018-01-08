Long empty Tower District spot getting new restaurant

An Indian restaurant is coming to Tower District – eventually.
India’s Oven, which has a location at Marks and Ashlan avenues, has signed a lease to take over the former Million Elephant restaurant space.
At Fulton Street and Olive Avenue, the space been empty for more than a year. But you’ll have to wait a little longer until the new restaurant opens.
“Hopefully by May we should be ready,” said Sunny Sehgal, who owns the restaurant with his father.
Never miss a local story.
The business is waiting on permits. The owners also need to redo the restaurant’s tiny bathrooms to comply with Americans With Disabilities Act.
India’s Oven will have a full bar, along with a menu similar to its existing location.
The restaurant serves traditional north Indian cuisine. That means no beef on the menu, as cows are sacred, Sehgal said.
“We try to stay authentic as much as possible,” he said.
Butter chicken with garlic naan is the restaurant’s top seller. Chicken korma and the vegetarian paneer tikka masala also are popular.
The restaurant makes its own paneer, a cheese that is sometimes mistaken for tofu.
The owners plan to open another location next year near Maya Cinemas at Campus Pointe.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
Comments