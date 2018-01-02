The Daily Planet restaurant was a favorite Fresno restaurant. It closed in 2005.
The Daily Planet restaurant was a favorite Fresno restaurant. It closed in 2005. Scott Anger FRESNO BEE
The Daily Planet restaurant was a favorite Fresno restaurant. It closed in 2005. Scott Anger FRESNO BEE

Bethany Clough

Remember The Daily Planet? We’re sharing memories of its owner and the restaurant

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

January 02, 2018 01:11 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Daily Planet was one of Fresno’s legendary restaurants, one that people say they still miss though it closed more than a decade ago.

The woman who ran the Tower District restaurant for 25 years, Hannah Benson, died on Christmas Eve.

She was 72.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
hannahbenson3
Hannah Benson, photographed her in 2003, was the owner of The Daily Planet restaurant for years.
Scott Adams Neighbors Staff Photo

Mention her restaurant, at Wishon and Olive avenues next door to Tower Theatre, and chances are someone will chime in with some memories. We’d like to hear yours – but more on that in a moment.

Benson grew her restaurant into a hangout for movers and shakers. It had a pot roast recipe and a Stockholm 75 cocktail that are still talked about today.

“She was really a generous spirit and that came through in everything she did at the restaurant,” said her husband of 42 years, Ron Glaspey.

Benson and her family closed the restaurant in 2005, after Benson had a stroke. She had been living with partial paralysis and died of complications from it, he said.

She was a Tower District pioneer and a key player in forming the Tower District Marketing Committee. When she opened her restaurant there weren’t many stores or places to eat in the neighborhood. She was a major force in turning it into the entertainment and dining district it is today.

We know there are plenty of memories of her and the restaurant out there. Share yours with us and we may add them to this story. You can reach The Fresno Bee on Facebook or reporter Bethany Clough on Facebook or at bclough@fresnobee.com.

Here’s what people have said so far:

dailyplanetcomments2

hannahcomments2

borenbaker (2)

sanchez

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

    New restaurant marries ancient Japanese grilling method with fine whiskey, sushi bar, and more at Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar in the North Point Center Center at Palm and Herndon Avenues in Fresno.

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 0:55

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar
Chocolate company shows how their tasty treats are made 1:39

Chocolate company shows how their tasty treats are made
Meet the Liege waffle, served up by new mobile eatery Wafflicious 1:11

Meet the Liege waffle, served up by new mobile eatery Wafflicious

View More Video

About Bethany Clough

Bethany Clough

@bethanyclough

Bethany Clough takes you to all the hidden hot spots around the Valley. This is the place to find the comings and goings of restaurants, bars and shops around the Valley. Email Bethany at bclough@fresnobee.com or call her at 559-441-6431.