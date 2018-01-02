Remember The Daily Planet? We’re sharing memories of its owner and the restaurant

The Daily Planet was one of Fresno’s legendary restaurants, one that people say they still miss though it closed more than a decade ago.
The woman who ran the Tower District restaurant for 25 years, Hannah Benson, died on Christmas Eve.
She was 72.
Mention her restaurant, at Wishon and Olive avenues next door to Tower Theatre, and chances are someone will chime in with some memories. We’d like to hear yours – but more on that in a moment.
Benson grew her restaurant into a hangout for movers and shakers. It had a pot roast recipe and a Stockholm 75 cocktail that are still talked about today.
“She was really a generous spirit and that came through in everything she did at the restaurant,” said her husband of 42 years, Ron Glaspey.
Benson and her family closed the restaurant in 2005, after Benson had a stroke. She had been living with partial paralysis and died of complications from it, he said.
She was a Tower District pioneer and a key player in forming the Tower District Marketing Committee. When she opened her restaurant there weren’t many stores or places to eat in the neighborhood. She was a major force in turning it into the entertainment and dining district it is today.
Here’s what people have said so far:
