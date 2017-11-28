Here are the next Valley cities to get grocery delivery services from Costco, others

Shopping for groceries without setting foot in a store was a luxury open only to Fresnans in this Valley.
Visalia was left out in the cold when delivery services like Instacart and Walmart debuted in Fresno month ago.
But that all changes Wednesday when Instacart starts doing same-day delivery of groceries in Visalia and several nearby cities and towns.
Over the past year we’ve seen incredible demand in the Visalia area.
Sean Twersky, senior regional director, Instacart
Never miss a local story.
Instacart will deliver groceries and other goods from Costco, Smart & Final, CVS, Petco and, in some areas, Vons. Customers buy groceries online and a trained personal shopper delivers them to their door on the same day.
The service costs $5.99 for orders of $35 or more. There is no delivery charge if customers sign up for Instacart Express membership. After a free trial period, membership costs $14.99 a month or $149 per year.
First-time users can get $20 off an order of $35 or more, plus a free first-time delivery if they use the code HIVISALIA at checkout. The code expires March 1.
In Tulare County, the service will be available in Visalia and many rural parts of the county. That includes Farmersville, Ivanhoe, Tulare, Woodville, Goshen, Lindsay, Porterville and Terra Bella.
To see if Instacart delivers in your zip code, visit Instacart.com.
In Fresno last summer, Walmart launched a service that lets shoppers buy groceries online and pick them up in the Walmart parking lot. They don’t ever need to set foot in the store.
That service is also available at the Hanford store. No word yet on if it will come to Visalia or Tulare County.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
Comments