Like to buy local? Try these stores on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

2:18 Old Town Clovis points to restaurants, stores that attract younger people Pause

1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

1:34 She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free

1:48 Raiders QB Derek Carr discusses victory vs. Chiefs

1:15 Here are a few casting techniques taught by California Department of Fish and Wildlife

1:32 Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers

1:13 What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer

1:47 Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game