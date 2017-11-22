Like to buy local? Try these stores on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

The buy local movement keeps gaining steam.
Whether it’s a desire to boost the local economy or just wanting to see their friendly neighborhood store owners succeed, more shoppers are making a point about buying local on Small Business Saturday and other days of the year.
Of course, you don’t need us to tell you where to shop. Just go to a locally owned store instead of a chain – no matter the day.
But we thought we’d put a spotlight on stores that are doing something above and beyond the norm on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Here’s what’s happening.
1. Vivily Vintage & Handmade at 1932 N. Echo Ave., near Fresno High School, already sells gifts from a variety of local makers like handmade cards, hats and candles.
On Saturday it will host several pop-up vendors, including The 350 bakeshop selling its brown sugar Pop Tarts, sugar cookies and vanilla bean scones. The locally owned Dear Danger Mobile Boutique will be out front selling clothing and jewelry inside its bright blue truck.
Giveaways are also part of the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
2. About 30 retailers in Old Town Clovis won’t be charging sales tax Saturday. In addition to Old Town’s longtime antique stores, there’s also some new stores and restaurants in town.
Free rides on a horse-drawn carriage will be available in front of the EECU at 430 Pollasky Ave. on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and holiday weekends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Photos with Santa are also available at that spot on weekends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
3. Want to support retailers downtown? Root, at 1424 Fulton St., sells gifts, home goods and clothing and will also host a flurry of pop-up sellers from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Startup company Fulton Street Coffee Roasters doesn’t have a storefront yet, but will sell iced coffee, bags of coffee and T-shirts at Root. It will also have a table for customers to practice making pour-over coffee.
Treat maker Ooh De Lolli will sell black-bottom banana cream tarts and other goodies. Foliage Clovis, which sells house plants in cute containers, will also be there.
4. Petunia’s Place, the children’s and young adult bookstore at 6027 N. Palm Ave., is hosting six authors on Saturday. They will be selling, signing and talking about their books from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The books and authors are: “The Greatest Captain in the World” by Johann Steinke, “Monsters and Misfits” by Maci Davis, “Relics: The Long Dark Cloak” by Vicki D. Thomas, “The Saga of Bridget and Amanda” by Carole Love-Forbes, “Muir’s Temples: A Natural History of Sequoia Grove Plants” by Michael Kunz and the newly released “Highway 99: The History of California’s Main Street” by Steve Provost.
Shoppers can reserve a book ahead of time by calling 559-438-1561.
5. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday, The Vintage Market at 601 will host a “wine down” event. The retailer, at 601 W. Shaw Ave., is encouraging shoppers to take a break from the gift-hunting madness with a glass of something yummy and some munchies.
The store sells vintage goods, ranging from furniture to trinkets, along with local art. Christmas greenery will be 50 percent off, with half off some soaps and candles.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
