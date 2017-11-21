Wondering about the construction across the street from Walmart? It’s another Walmart

Construction workers at the long-empty building across the street from Walmart in northwest Fresno have people wondering what’s happening.
It will be another Walmart.
No, Walmart hasn’t saturated the market enough that they’re putting stores across the street from each other. But the Walmart that exists now on the northeast corner of West Shaw and Brawley avenues will eventually move into the larger building on the northwest corner and become a Walmart Supercenter.
The empty building once housed Dan Gamel’s Camp America and – what seems like eons ago – a Super Kmart.
Plenty of work still needs to be done on the building, with plans calling for the new store to open in late 2018.
The Walmart Supercenter will be more than 190,000 square feet – about 63,000 square feet bigger than its current location.
It’s not clear what else will change when it becomes a Walmart Supercenter. The current store already has a pharmacy, vision center, photo center, outdoor garden section, tire and lube service and same-day, in-store pickup of online orders.
The company says the new store will have all of Walmart’s latest services, including Walmart Pay, which lets customers make in-store purchases with their smartphones. It will also have a mobile pharmacy app and a mobile express returns area, which lets customers use an app to quickly return items bought online.
Hours of operation have not been set yet. The store is currently open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, though several stores in Fresno and Clovis are open from 6 a.m. to midnight and many stores in outlying areas are open 24 hours.
