9 amazing cakes by Fresno bakers

Are they bakers or artists?
The Fresno area is home to some pretty creative bakers. Many of them are home-based bakers operating under California’s cottage food law that allows them to sell their cakes.
Their edible works of art are grabbing attention on Instagram and Facebook. Here are a few of the most amazing.
Sunshine & Sugar Bakery by Michelle Johnson, Clovis.
Sweet Beginnings Bake Shop by Mahtab Kaeni, Fresno.
Rachel Makes It by Rachel Dunston, Fresno.
Hey! Take a break from filming Jurassic Park @prattprattpratt and let me make this cake for you and the crew! would love to come to Hawaii! Does cake help me win? This could be the next #whatsmysnack I did donate to and enter to win a trip to Hawaii. I would bring my kids and husband. And a cake. #guardiansofthegalaxy #gaurdiansofthegalaxyvol2 #guardiansofthegalaxy2 #gotgvol2
Ooh De Lolli by Donna Mott
Curbside Confections by Trinidad Ramos, Fresno.
