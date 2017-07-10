This “Guardians of the Galaxy” cake was made by Rachel Dunston of Rachel Makes It.
This “Guardians of the Galaxy” cake was made by Rachel Dunston of Rachel Makes It. Rachel Dunston Rachel Makes It
This “Guardians of the Galaxy” cake was made by Rachel Dunston of Rachel Makes It. Rachel Dunston Rachel Makes It

Bethany Clough

July 10, 2017 2:40 PM

9 amazing cakes by Fresno bakers

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

Are they bakers or artists?

The Fresno area is home to some pretty creative bakers. Many of them are home-based bakers operating under California’s cottage food law that allows them to sell their cakes.

Their edible works of art are grabbing attention on Instagram and Facebook. Here are a few of the most amazing.

Sunshine & Sugar Bakery by Michelle Johnson, Clovis.

559-856-2253

img_6929 (1)
Unicorn-themed baked goods are popular these days.
Michelle Johnson Sunshine & Sugar Bakery

Sweet Beginnings Bake Shop by Mahtab Kaeni, Fresno.

559-492-7792

 

Geode Cake #sweetbeginningsbakeshop #fresnocakes #geode #chocolate #cake #rockcandy

A post shared by Mahtab Kaeni (@sweetbeginningsbakeshop) on

P1000334 (1)
This cake made to look like a stack of pancakes was made for a 1-year-old’s birthday.
Mahtab Kaeni Sweet Beginnings

luggage
This cake is red velvet on the inside with fondant making the suitcase shape on the outside.
Mahtab Kaeni Sweet Beginnings

Rachel Makes It by Rachel Dunston, Fresno.

 

A post shared by Rachel Makes It (@rachelmakesit) on

Ooh De Lolli by Donna Mott

559-246-4841

mum cake
The nostalgically named ice box cakes are made using molds that make their tops look like daisies or chrysanthemums. They must be kept frozen and are made using a mousse.
Donna Mott Ooh De Lolli

Curbside Confections by Trinidad Ramos, Fresno.

559-382-4115

beecake
The nostalgically named ice box cakes are made using molds that make their tops look like daisies or chrysanthemums. They must be kept frozen and are made using a mousse.
Donna Mott Ooh De Lolli

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dale Bros. Coffee has a long history in Fresno

Dale Bros. Coffee has a long history in Fresno 1:35

Dale Bros. Coffee has a long history in Fresno
Take a tour of Smallcakes, a new Fresno 'cupcakery' 1:05

Take a tour of Smallcakes, a new Fresno 'cupcakery'
Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

View More Video

About Bethany Clough

Bethany Clough

@bethanyclough

Bethany Clough takes you to all the hidden hot spots around the Valley. This is the place to find the comings and goings of restaurants, bars and shops around the Valley. Email Bethany at bclough@fresnobee.com or call her at 559-441-6431.