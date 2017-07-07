Independent, organic ice cream shop opens second Valley location

After less than a year in business at their first ice cream shop, the guys behind G’s Creamery have opened a second location.
The shop opened Saturday at 9525 N. Sommerville Drive, in the same shopping center as The Little Gym at Perrin Avenue.
It serves traditional ice cream flavors like chocolate, but also some unusual ones the owners have dreamed up, including peanut butter and jelly, salted caramel pretzel and cinnamon churro. Its Indian cardamom chai ice cream made the Fresno Bee food writers’ top 10 foods of the year in 2016.
G’s Creamery recently added a vegan horchata-flavored ice cream made with rice milk, and the plan is to add sorbet soon.
The ice cream is all organic and uses fair-trade chocolate and cage-free eggs.
But it’s their sweet buns that make them different. The buns – essentially doughnuts – are cut in half and served with a scoop of ice cream and one topping for $5.50. They’re a bit messy so the shop provides wet naps. The buns are served in a paper wrapping that says “Sun’s out, Buns Out.”
Gary Sangha and Felix Reynaga, the two men who started the business, say that G is slang for friend, as in, “Hey, G.”
The original location opened at Bullard and West avenues last August. That store has a neon sign that’s perfect for taking Instagram photos with an ice cream cone that says, “My buns are sweeter than yours.”
The new location has a neon sign, too. This one says, “Ice cream is sweet but I’m the cherry on top.”
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
