Get free pretzels Wednesday on National Pretzel Day

Wednesday is National Pretzel Day.
It’s one of those made-up holidays that companies use as an excuse to market their product, but the important part is that this means free pretzels for customers. Here’s where to get them and what strings are attached.
Wetzel’s Pretzels is giving away free pretzels Wednesday, no strings attached.
If you’re busy Wednesday or you want two free pretzels, there’s a second chance to get one. Customers who download the Wetzel’s app can get a free pretzel Thursday through Monday.
Wetzel’s has shops at Fashion Fair, the Shops at River Park, Visalia Mall and Merced Mall.
Auntie Anne’s is giving away free pretzels to customers who download their app by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The free pretzel can be picked up anytime Wednesday through Sunday. Find the app at Apple’s App Store or Android’s Google Play Store.
Auntie Anne’s has locations at Fashion Fair in Fresno, the Visalia Mall and the Tulare Outlets.
