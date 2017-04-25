Bethany Clough

April 25, 2017 3:44 PM

Get free pretzels Wednesday on National Pretzel Day

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

Wednesday is National Pretzel Day.

It’s one of those made-up holidays that companies use as an excuse to market their product, but the important part is that this means free pretzels for customers. Here’s where to get them and what strings are attached.

Wetzel’s Pretzels is giving away free pretzels Wednesday, no strings attached.

If you’re busy Wednesday or you want two free pretzels, there’s a second chance to get one. Customers who download the Wetzel’s app can get a free pretzel Thursday through Monday.

Wetzel’s has shops at Fashion Fair, the Shops at River Park, Visalia Mall and Merced Mall.

Auntie Anne’s is giving away free pretzels to customers who download their app by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The free pretzel can be picked up anytime Wednesday through Sunday. Find the app at Apple’s App Store or Android’s Google Play Store.

Auntie Anne’s has locations at Fashion Fair in Fresno, the Visalia Mall and the Tulare Outlets.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

You won't need a golden ticket to tour Grandpa's popcorn factory in Fresno

You won't need a golden ticket to tour Grandpa's popcorn factory in Fresno 1:59

You won't need a golden ticket to tour Grandpa's popcorn factory in Fresno
An inside look at coffee roasting with Tazz.Coffee 1:13

An inside look at coffee roasting with Tazz.Coffee
Art of the latte with Kuppa Joy 0:47

Art of the latte with Kuppa Joy

View More Video

About Bethany Clough

Bethany Clough

@bethanyclough

Bethany Clough takes you to all the hidden hot spots around the Valley. This is the place to find the comings and goings of restaurants, bars and shops around the Valley. Email Bethany at bclough@fresnobee.com or call her at 559-441-6431.

Entertainment Videos