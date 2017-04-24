2 restaurants headed to River Park’s World Sports Cafe, but who are they?

Two new restaurants are headed to the former World Sports Cafe space at River Park.
We don’t know who they are yet, but two letters of intent – an early step in the leasing process – have been signed, said River Park spokeswoman Tracy Kashian. The leases themselves haven’t been signed yet. We’ll know more once the ink is dry on those.
Construction has already started on the interior of the building, leading many to wonder what the heck is going in there. (And no, despite the Twitter rumor started by the man behind The Fresnan blog, The Fresno Bee is not moving into that space, though it is looking for a new home.)
The World Sports Cafe closed three years ago. Kashian has said in the past that space is “better suited for a local restaurateur than a chain.”
We’ll keep you updated.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
