Screw the frap, Clovis Donuts has unicorn doughnuts

By now you’ve probably heard of Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino, but Clovis has its own versions of the unicorn trend – and these ones have actual horns.
The Starbucks drink is a trendy concoction of sweet pink and sour blue ingredients, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with “fairy powder” – whatever that is.
The taste has gotten mixed reviews with The Washington Post saying in a headline that is tastes like “sour birthday cake and shame.” The drink has become an Instagram sensation with the hashtag #unicorn on 4.7 million posts.
But a couple of Clovis foodie entrepreneurs have their own version of the unicorn trend, like Clovis Donuts. They’ve created doughnuts topped with white frosting, pink sprinkles and other magical goodies, including purple unicorn horns. They will be selling them Friday and Saturday only at their Ashlan and Fowler avenues shop.
Though you might want to eat the doughnut and skip the drink, as the frap has 410 calories, 16 grams of fat and 59 grams of sugar (that’s more sugar than two-and-a-half Snickers bars).
Also, at-home bakery Sunshine and Sugar Bakery has been selling unicorn-shaped French macaron cookies by special order for a while now. These also have horns, ears and eyes (which sounds creepy but you know they’re tasty).
