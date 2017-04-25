Changes at Ooh De Lolli, Baked Sunnyside and Menchie’s

Several local sweet treat makers have changes to share.
First, Ooh de Lolli’s Drop Box Bakery is switching from a soup and bread service to pies, cakes and other special-occasion desserts and pastries.
For $45, customers can order an “Out of this world” carrot cake, a dark chocolate ice box cake or a lemon-blueberry ice box cake.
The nostalgically named ice box cakes are made using molds that make their tops look like daisies or chrysanthemums. They must be kept frozen and are made using a mousse, like the one made from fresh Meyer lemons for the lemon-blueberry cake, for example.
The desserts will change monthly. Customers place their orders online by Wednesday and can pick up their cakes on Friday at Sweet Delicates Bakery, a pastry shop and bakery at 50 W. Bullard Ave. near Minnewawa Avenue in Clovis.
Details: See the Ooh de Lolli website or call 559-246-4841.
In some sad bakery news, Baked Sunnyside has closed.
It’s not clear why, but someone from the bakery confirmed via Facebook message that this was a permanent closure for the bakery at Kings Canyon Road and Fowler Avenue. It had opened in late 2014 selling cakes, decorated cookies and ice cream.
Menchie’s frozen yogurt plans to open two new locations in the Valley.
One will open next to the Corner Bakery Cafe in the new Park Crossing center anchored by Sportsman’s Warehouse at Friant Road and Fresno Street.
The other will open in Hanford at 12th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard.
The company did not respond to messages asking when the frozen yogurt shops would open.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
Comments