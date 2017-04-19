Bethany Clough

April 19, 2017 12:16 PM

Design challenge: Fresno State students to remake Vera Bradley store displays

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

The Vera Bradley store in River Park will host a design challenge for Fresno State students and a visit by executives from the company and other national retail brands.

The free event is at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

Students in fashion merchandising classes are competing to create the best display inside the Vera Bradley shop. They’ll shut the store down for 2  1/2 days as five teams each takeover a section. The students will present their strategies for their displays and the winner will be announced at the Tuesday event.

Also speaking at the event will be Harry Cunningham, head of Vera Bradley’s store development; Katie Dickinson, a product specialist for TJX Companies, which owns T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods; and Rob Lohman, co-founder and president of Groceries Apparel, a clothing line that uses organic cotton and vegetable dyes.

Refreshments from HoneyDoo’s Cookie Co. will be provided, along with an opportunity for networking nearby.

To sign up for the event, visit bit.ly/FSDesignChallenge.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

