Sal’s Mexican Restaurant co-owner wins diversity award

Lorraine Salazar, one of the owners of Sal’s Mexican Restaurants, was awarded a Faces of Diversity Award from the California Restaurant Association Foundation.
The popular Sal’s restaurants have three locations in the Valley, in Fresno, Selma and Madera.
In its emailed announcement Tuesday, the foundation said: “The American dream is very much alive when a migrant farmworker from Mexico can come out of the fields, start his own business and his daughter can take the reins and grow the business to support hundreds of local families.”
Lorraine Salazar is active in the community and is a former chairwoman of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce. She and the restaurants have awarded 60 scholarships to local high school students.
“She works tirelessly to create an environment where others can reach their goals and find success. She gives back generously and leads with compassion and strength,” according to the foundation.
