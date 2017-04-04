Where to dine out on Easter: Restaurants, wineries, country clubs, etc.

Easter is coming.
Cadbury Creme Eggs aside, there’s a whole lot of delicious food to be had on Easter, like oak-smoked prime rib, garlic pasta topped with fried basil leaves and a bacon bloody mary (made with bacon-flavored vodka).
Easter is April 16 this year – about three weeks later than last year – and already people are making plans about where to dine out. Restaurants book fast, so make a reservation as soon as you can. Don’t forget other nontraditional venues, such as wineries, golf clubs and hotel restaurants.
Remember, this isn’t a comprehensive list, so if you don’t see your favorite business here, call and ask them what they’re doing for the day.
Restaurant Sequoia Brewing Company is hosting an Easter brunch that it boasts has the “lowest price around” at its 1188 E. Champlain Drive location.
The buffet brunch, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., includes made-to-order omelets, waffles, potatoes, fruit and more. Options also include mimosas, Irish coffee with Jameson Irish whiskey and bacon bloody marys. That’s a bloody mary made with bacon vodka – yes, that exists – and a slice of bacon in it.
Cost: $19.99 for adults and $12.99 for kids ages 12 and under. Reservations: 559-434-2739.
Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant in Coalinga is hosting a buffet brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It includes oak-smoked prime rib, honey-smoked ham and a seafood section with poached salmon, oysters and crab claws. The on-site bakery will provide goodies, including chocolate eggs, lemon bars and cake pops.
An Easter bunny will also be hopping about and available for photos.
Cost: $42.95 for adults, $18.95 for children 6 to 12, and children age 5 and under eat free. Reservations: 559-935-0717.
The Doubletree by Hilton Fresno Convention Center – the hotel at 2233 Ventura St. – is hosting an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The huge menu includes everything from oysters Rockefeller to tri-color cheese tortellini with roasted garlic white wine sauce and fried basil leaves. Other breakfast dishes, seafood, salads, meat entrees and desserts are available, along with complimentary Champagne.
Cost: $36.95 for adults, $28.95 for senior citizens, $14.95 for children 12 and under. Children under 5 are free. Reservations: 559-268-1000.
School House Restaurant & Tavern is serving a three-course meal from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Easter.
The meal blends breakfast and lunch items with starters like asparagus and lobster, or a biscuit and gravy. Main entrees include stuffed French toast with caramel apples and cream cheese, steak and eggs or a burger with fried egg. There are several options for dessert.
Cost: $40 per person. Reservations: 559-787-3271.
The Kings River Winery is hosting an Easter brunch on its grounds that’s catered by The Painted Table from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
An Easter egg hunt and a visit from the Easter bunny are scheduled.
The menu includes ham and beef brisket, pasta, an omelet bar and a biscuit station where diners can smother their biscuits in sausage and sage gravy, house-made jams and honey butter.
Bottomless mimosas will be available for purchase during the event for $10. The brunch itself costs $31.95 for adults, $28.95 for wine club members and $17.95 for children under age 12. The last day to purchase tickets will be April 12. Tickets can be purchased at kingsriverwinery.com. Details: 559-399-3079.
The Ridge Creek Golf Club in Dinuba is hosting an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3018 Ridge Creek Drive. The Easter bunny will be here, too.
Chefs will cut maple-glazed ham and make omelets to order. The menu also includes other breakfast and meat dishes and a “grand assortment of desserts.”
Cost: $19.95 for adults, $9.95 for children ages 7 to 12 and kids 6 and under are free. Reservations: 559-591-7064.
For people who want something extra special on Easter, Erna’s Elderberry House in Oakhurst is hosting a brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s the central San Joaquin Valley’s only four-star restaurant.
The brunch includes options like a lobster frittata, seared beef medallions and roasted Pitman ranch chicken. Top it off with a royal almond Easter torte served with dark chocolate and ginger-orange sorbet.
Cost: $68. Reservations: 559-683-6860.
Campagnia restaurant will be hosting a Champagne buffet brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It includes plenty of meat, seafood and poultry choices, breakfast foods, pasta, salads and desserts.
The price includes a a complimentary glass of Champagne, but the restaurant will also be selling other drinks for an additional price, including a ultimate bloody mary “garnished to the brim” with bacon, jalapenos, olives, celery and shrimp.
The brunch costs $25.99 for adults, $14.99 for children 12 and under. Kids 4 and under are free.
The brunch books fast, but Campagnia also has a dinner buffet from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Easter. It includes roasted leg of lamb, crab legs, housemade meatballs, salads, pasta and a dessert table.
Cost: $29.99 for adults, 15.99 for kids age 12 years and under. Reservations: 559-433-3300.
For last-minute types, you can get into Marie Callender’s without a reservation (though they request groups of eight or more make a reservation) on Easter.
The Easter brunch there includes all the typical brunch items, along with a Belgian waffle bar and of course, pie. Cost: $17.99 for adults, $8.59 for kids.
The restaurant also sells take-home feasts: A turkey breast costs $99.99, a ham feast for four to six people costs $109.99 and a ham and turkey meal feeding six to eight people costs $139.99. Order online or call your closest Marie Callender’s.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
Comments