The Painted Table wins national award for underground dinner

Fresno catering company The Painted Table won an award for an mystery dinner at the Forestiere Underground Gardens.
The catering business based in the Tower District won the Catie Award for the 2017 signature caterer for best event during the 25th Annual Catersource Convention in New Orleans earlier in mid March.
The dinner was part of The Painted Table’s supper club that takes diners to a mystery location that’s not revealed until the last minute. This dinner was literally underground, providing relief from the 100-degree-plus temperatures that day in July 2016. It was an authentic Sicilian menu with family-style seating, flour sack towels for napkins and mandolin music.
For more information on how to participate in the dinner series, keep tabs on Fresno’s Underground Supper Series Facebook page or email info@fresnoundergroundsuppers.com.
