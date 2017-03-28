Bethany Clough

March 28, 2017 10:30 AM

Eat a sub for charity at Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s sub shops will donate every dollar spent at its restaurants Wednesday to charity as part of its Day of Giving event.

The sales will benefit Operation Gratitude, an organization that sends more than 200,000 care packages to service members overseas, veterans, first responders, “wounded heroes” and their care givers.

During the 2016 Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s in Fresno, along with locations in the Inland Empire and Santa Barbara, raised almost $600,000.

Jersey Mike’s has three locations in Fresno at 5776 N. Blackstone Ave., 8480 N. Friant Road and 6709 N. Riverside Drive.

