Shoppers: Thrift shop news, block sales and antique fair scheduled

Thrifters, take note.
There is a thrift shop with a new location and a slew of events coming up where you can hunt for used treasures, including the Old Town Clovis antique fair and the block sales in the Fresno High neighborhood.
First, the Hinds Hospice thrift store has moved across the street into the former Old Navy store at 115 Shaw Ave. in Clovis.
The new space is smaller, though you’d never know it as the high ceilings and tall shelves make it feel like a whole new store.
It has a sizeable clothing selection, including a women’s plus-size section, along with a good portion of the store devoted to furniture.
It has dressing rooms (because really, what’s the point in going to a thrift shop if you can’t try stuff on?).
It also has shoe and book sections that are relatively large for a thrift shop. A rack of formal dresses is front and center and a retro section includes old Coke bottles and typewriters.
One thing that’s different about the Hinds Hospice thrift shop: It carries medical supplies, including breast forms for women who have had mastectomies, wigs and adult diapers.
That’s because the store has connections with families who have relied upon Hinds Hospice for its services. Perhaps most known for its end-of-life care, the organization also offers grief and healing services for people who have lost a loved one (including due to suicide) and an Angel Babies program, which focuses families whose babies have died.
The store accepts other small medical supplies (not machines) and is looking for volunteers to work in the shop. Hinds Hospice also has thrift stores in Madera, Sanger and Chowchilla.
Details: (559) 226-2515.
Treasure hunting events
Several events where shoppers can hunt for used items are coming up in the next few weeks.
Old Town Clovis will host its Antiques & Collectibles Fair Sunday, March 26. It runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. One of Old Town’s biggest events, it has more than 90 sellers with antiques of all eras, from midcentury modern furniture to extremely old antiques.
The sellers will be on Pollasky Avenue, a portion of which will be closed to traffic.
Also, mark your calendars for Old Town’s next event featuring cool old stuff, Glorious Junk Days, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 28. This one features upcycled items like refurbished furniture, DIY projects, handcrafted items and architectural finds.
The Downtown Reedley Rummage Sale Roundup is coming up Saturday, April 1. This big group of yard sales happens on from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m on G Street in downtown Reedley.
It’s hard to believe, but block sale season is almost upon us. The series of Saturday block sales in the Fresno High neighborhood near Palm Avenue kicks off with the Cambridge Avenue sale at around 7 a.m. Saturday, April 1.
The nearby First Congregational Church (or “the Big Red Church” as some call it) at 2131 N. Van Ness Ave. also holds a big yard sale on the same day.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
Comments