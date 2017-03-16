River Park Dick’s Sporting Goods opens next week with giveaways, visit by Latavius Murray

Dick’s Sporting Goods has finished remodeling the former Sports Authority in River Park and will open next week.
The store will open to shoppers for what it calls “preview days” at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, and Thursday, March 23.
Its three-day grand opening starts at 8 a.m. Friday, March 24, with giveaways. The giveaways range from a youth baseball glove to a GoPro camera and go throughout the weekend. Details of the giveaways, including times and prizes, are available here.
Football player Latavius Murray, formerly of the Raiders, will also make an appearance and sign autographs from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
Customers who want Murray’s autograph must have a wristband and be in the special appearance line before event. Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis on the day of the event.
This will be Dick’s 49th store in California.
