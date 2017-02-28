Bethany Clough

February 28, 2017 12:19 PM

Celebrate Chinese New Year and the year of the rooster

By Bethany Clough

The 17th Fresno Chinese New Year celebration is in Chinatown is Saturday.

It’s the year of the rooster from the Chinese zodiac.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the parade starting at noon. The event is on F Street between Kern and Tulare streets.

The event will feature two lion dance teams and one dragon dance team.

The celebration also includes free kids activities, vendors to shop from and food. This year’s food vendors include vegetarian Chinese food and other types of food.

After, the celebration continues at the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association Auditorium at 949 Waterman Ave. in Fresno.

