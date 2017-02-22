Natalie Fugere's fun gift idea turns into thriving business, The Painted Press

Not able to find holiday gift jewelry dishes for friends, Fresno State student Natalie Fugere turned to her own imagination to create her own, and launched a business, The Painted Press, via Esty. In November of 2015, The Huffington Post found her jewelry dishes, and named them their number one Personalized Holiday Gift for that year. It took off after that. She talks about how the business gained traction and how her Faith dish was inspired to help a man with ALS disease.