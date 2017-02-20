Bethany Clough

February 20, 2017 9:26 AM

Wine dinners at Ruth’s Chris start Thursday

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Fresno is kicking off the first of six “Ruth’s TasteMaker dinners” Thursday.

Named after Ruth Fertel, who founded Ruth’s Chris in 1965, the dinners pair wine, Champagne and spirits with multi-course meals.

The first dinner features tastes of five wines from The Prisoner Wine Co. paired with a five-course meal. Each month a different winery will be featured.

It costs $100, plus tax and gratuity.

Reservations can be made online at www.ruthschris.com and must be secured with a credit card.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

Related content

Bethany Clough

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

View more video

About Bethany Clough

Bethany Clough

@bethanyclough

Bethany Clough takes you to all the hidden hot spots around the Valley. This is the place to find the comings and goings of restaurants, bars and shops around the Valley. Email Bethany at bclough@fresnobee.com or call her at 559-441-6431.

Entertainment Videos