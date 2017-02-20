Wine dinners at Ruth’s Chris start Thursday

Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Fresno is kicking off the first of six “Ruth’s TasteMaker dinners” Thursday.
Named after Ruth Fertel, who founded Ruth’s Chris in 1965, the dinners pair wine, Champagne and spirits with multi-course meals.
The first dinner features tastes of five wines from The Prisoner Wine Co. paired with a five-course meal. Each month a different winery will be featured.
It costs $100, plus tax and gratuity.
Reservations can be made online at www.ruthschris.com and must be secured with a credit card.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
