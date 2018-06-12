Central Valley wineries shine at state competitions

The results of the 2018 State Fair Commercial Wine Competition have been released and valley wineries took home a share of the awards.
Toca Madera Winery was awarded eight medals with the 2014 Blend (syrah, grenache and mourvedre) and the 2016 Dulce Rojo each taking silvers. Quady Winery scored five medals, including gold for the orange muscat Essensia and a double gold, best of California and best of class of varietal for the black muscat Elysium.
CRU took home eight medals with the 2016 Sierra Madre Chardonnay winning a double gold and best of class of varietal. McManis Family Vineyards won 11 medals – the 2016 petite verdot gaining gold and best of class varietal. The double gold 2017 River Junction Viognier was recognized best of region-white, best of California and best of class of varietal.
Eight medals went to Bogle Vineyards, with golds given to the 2015 pinot noir and the 2016 chardonnay and a double gold and best of class varietal for the 2016 cabernet sauvignon. For more information on the 2,705 wines entered by 691 wineries, go to castatefair.org.
“Roll Out the Barrels” weekend
San Luis Obispo Wine Country will launch its 28th annual grand tasting celebration June 21 with “Barrels on the Plaza.” This walk-around event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. features prepared bites from area chefs paired with wines from SLO Wine Country’s wineries. There will be more than 50 tasting stops along the walk with live music amid the backdrop of the Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa. The weekend continues with “Passport to SLO Country” where tasting rooms will offer exclusive benefits. Find out more at slowine.com.
What’s On Our Table
I apologize for not telling you that May 25 was National Wine Day, which is not to be confused with National Drink Wine Day in February. I celebrated the day with a 2014 Beaulieu Vineyard Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon. I raised my glass to the wine gods, hoping Dionysus would forgive me.
I went wine hunting for an inexpensive (read “cheap”) house red and bought five Italian versions – all under $6 – at Grocery Outlet. I called my wine tasting team over and the blind tasting winner was the 2015 Puglia Rosso from Famiglia Cossarini. This rustic Italian blend is what you open when you need just “one more glass” or for that thirsty, nosy neighbor or for your wife who likes to cook with wine and also likes a wine to cook with. The Puglia Rosso is a steal at $4.95. I should have bought more. Good luck wine hunting. Cheers!
