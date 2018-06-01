Fresno State sweet corn is nearly ready for harvest. What's your favorite, white or yellow?

Better late than never, Fresno State sweet corn is due to arrive at the Gibson Farm market on June 8.
The much beloved corn crop is running about a week later than last year, thanks to a cold snap in late February that caused the Fresno State farm to replant.
And barring any other weather-related problems, there should be plenty of white and yellow corn next Friday, said Jeremy Lewis, Fresno State's Gibson Farm Market manager.
To help ease the expected crush of Fresno State corn fans, the store will offer pre-bagged corn of 12 ears in a bag. Lewis said they are still working on a price for the bagged corn. Otherwise, each ear will sell for 50 cents, a bump of 10 cents over the previous year.
Lewis said the higher price reflects the farm's higher costs for labor and production. It's unlikely the slightly higher price will dent sales.
Over the years, the student-run store, at 5368 N. Chestnut Ave., has sold more than 750,000 ears of corn.
For updates on the corn's arrival you can call the store at 559-278-4511 or visit its Facebook page.
Comments