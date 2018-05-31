CA restaurant creates a doughnut burrito. We repeat: A doughnut burrito

It started with the Cronut. Next came the doughnut burger.

Now the weird doughnut trend is heading back to breakfast, wrapped in a tortilla.

Órale Taqueria in Paso Robles, California, will offer a doughnut breakfast burrito — AKA a "doughrito" — as a special Friday.

If you're having a hard time picturing what exactly a doughrito might look like (a doughnut stuffed with burrito innards? Multiple doughnuts wrapped around a pile of eggs and bacon?) the Órale creation is actually pretty straightforward: Take a standard breakfast burrito with bacon, scrambled eggs, a dash of sriracha and a tortilla, and stuff a doughnut inside.

Owners Joel and Kristin Casillas said they were inspired to offer the special menu item as a way to participate in National Doughnut Day.

"National Doughnut Day isn't usually an important day for a taqueria, but there's something so fun and lighthearted about doughnuts that we wanted to capture and be a part of as well," Kristin Casillas said. "We originally thought about offering a Mexican-inspired doughnut, but let's be honest, we know how to make tacos and burritos — not doughnuts. And then it just came to me: a breakfast burrito with a doughnut stuffed inside. It's sweet, it's savory. It's fun and unexpected and everything we love."

Some were confused when the couple first mentioned their idea, but they taste-tested the concoction with restaurant staff last weekend and got a resounding thumbs up, Casillas said.

"Similar to waffles with eggs and bacon — it's the perfect combination of sweet and salty," she said.

The doughnut burger will only be available at the taqueria at 834 11th St. in Paso Robles this Friday, starting at 10 a.m.

"There's nothing better than eating an authentic street taco or a hearty burrito with a cold beer," Casillas said, "but a warm fluffy doughnut comes pretty close."