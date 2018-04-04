Where to get free burritos, popcorn, massages and more during April

Free food and massages are always good things, especially when they come during tax month.
April also brings us deals linked to National Burrito Day on Thursday, April 5 and National Caramel Corn Day on Friday, April 6. They are followed by a slew of freebies on or around Tuesday, April 17, the deadline to file your taxes. It's not on the 15th this year because that's a Sunday and it's not on the 16th because Washington D.C. is observing the Emancipation Day holiday.
Here's what you can get for free. Be sure to read the fine print.
Burritos from El Pollo Loco. Thursday, April 5 is National Burrito Day. Customers can get a free burrito when they purchase a regularly priced burrito of equal or greater value. They'll need a coupon on the restaurant's website, and can print it out or show it to a cashier on their phone.
Crinkle-cut fries from Del Taco. Also on Thursday April 5, Del Taco is giving away free small orders of fries when customers purchase a two for $5 classic burrito deal. The burrito options include beef, chicken and veggie burritos.
Caramel corn from Grandpa’s Popcorn and Sweets. Thursday, April 6 is National Caramel Corn Day and locally owned Grandpa's is giving away sample bags of caramel corn to the first 1,000 people to visit the store that day.
The store is at 673 E. Nees Avenue, next to SaveMart on First Street and Nees Avenue and opens at 11 a.m.
HydroMassages from Planet Fitness. OK, it's not food, but we figured a free massage is almost as good during tax season. The chain of low-cost gyms is giving away free massages on its HydroMassage chairs from Saturday, April 14 to Saturday, April 21. You don't have to be a member, but you do need to show a coupon that will be on the Planet Fitness website beginning April 14.
Turkey dogs and veggie dogs at Hot Dog on a Stick. On Tuesday, April 17, the fast-food place will give away free turkey and veggie dogs as part of a tax deadline day promotion. Regular hot dogs though? You'll have to pay for those. The area has Hot Dog on a Stick locations at Fashion Fair and Sierra Vista malls.
Kona Ice shaved ice. From noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, Kona Ice trucks will be giving away free shaved ice in Fresno, Sanger and Visalia. The trucks will be parked at Fresno First Bank, 7690 N. Palm Ave., the Sanger post office at 740 O St., and the Visalia post office at 100 N. Akers St.
Subs at Firehouse Subs. From Tuesday, April 17 to Thursday, April 19, customers can get a free medium sub when they buy a medium or large full-priced sub, chips and a drink. You'll need to use an online coupon.
