Where to get free burritos, popcorn, massages and more during April

SHARE COPY LINK Fred Campbell, 78, of Grandpa's Popcorn & Sweets, gives a lucky customer a tour inside the newly opened and family-run popcorn store, cupcake bakery and candy store on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Fresno. Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee

Fred Campbell, 78, of Grandpa's Popcorn & Sweets, gives a lucky customer a tour inside the newly opened and family-run popcorn store, cupcake bakery and candy store on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Fresno. Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee