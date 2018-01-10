There are new restaurants coming to the reborn Fulton Street. Here’s the latest

Now that Fulton Street – closed to cars for more than 50 years – is reopened, people are waiting to see what new businesses appear there.

There still are many vacancies and metal gates pulled across storefronts. But restaurants are among the first new businesses working on plans to open on Fulton Street. It might take a while – not all have signed leases yet – but there is plenty of prep work happening.

As always, restaurant openings are notorious for their delays, so you’ll have to be patient. Several may not open for many months.

Here’s what’s in the works.

Chicken Shack. The former Payless ShoeSource will be home to the second location of The Chicken Shack from Hanford. The store, at 1108 Fulton Street at the corner of Mariposa Mall, will be divided into two restaurants. It’s still a big, empty space without kitchens, though, so many months of work are ahead.

Chicken Shack owner Damon Miller hopes to open this summer.

The menu will be much like the restaurant in Hanford, featuring jumbo chicken wings and tenders with more than 30 sauces.

Miller was looking at spaces all over Fresno and got excited about downtown’s future.

“I’m pretty optimistic it’s going to do well,” he said. “There’s still a lot of rejuvenation to come to downtown Fresno and it’d be good to get in early.”

Renoir’s washer woman sculpture stands outside what will be known as Renoir Corner, where two restaurants, The Chicken Shack and Toshiko Japanese Cuisine, are planned at Mariposa and Fulton streets in downtown Fresno. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The corner has been dubbed Renoir Corner for the washer woman sculpture there inspired by painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir. (Suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, Renoir directed an assistant to create the statue. Fresno’s version is one of six worldwide and the only one the public is allowed to touch.)

Building owner Robert Gurfield – who also owns the two buildings just north of there – plans to put a sign with the Renoir Corner name on the building.

Toshiko Japanese Cuisine. Also hoping to open in the other half of the Payless space is another Hanford business, Toshiko Japanese Cuisine. The sushi and ramen restaurant has a banner up but has yet to sign a lease, so nothing is definite.

Tutis Fruties. The cart selling aguas frescas drinks, fruit and hot dogs on Fulton since 1986 is opening a storefront.

Called Tutis Fruties (not to be confused with the frozen yogurt franchise Tutti Frutti), the business will serve ice cream, aguas frescas, fruit cups and Mexican desserts and snacks like raspados and tostilocos.

The owners hope the restaurant will open by mid-January. They want to continue running the cart, but aren’t sure about its future

Tutis Fruties ice cream parlor nears opening on Fulton Street near Tulare Street in downtown Fresno. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Quail State. This bar and restaurant doesn’t exist yet, but its sophisticated Instagram photos of cocktails has people intrigued.

The founder says he has the money to open and is in the final stages of negotiating for a space on Fulton Street. But a deal isn’t signed, so he’s not saying where.

Quail State would serve farm-to-table cuisine inspired by Fresno and California’s multicultural population. The name is nod to California and its state bird.

It would sell craft cocktails made from local, seasonal ingredients. The bar would make its own simple syrups, bitters and vermouth, and barrel-age its own cocktails.

If all goes as planned, it could open this summer.

Josh Islas and his partners are the people behind Quail State. Islas was born and raised in Dinuba and lived in Fresno for a year before moving to Southern California. He has spent 10 years working in bars and restaurants, including in management and marketing.

He has joined with his girlfriend, Hayley Wolf, who will be the chief financial officer, and Fresnan Clinton Jeffries.

Fulton Street Coffee Roasters/Raizana. Despite its name, Fulton Street Coffee Roasters has been roasting its coffee in Avenal. Owner Omar Vargas was hoping to open on Fulton Street and did a pop-up shop during the street’s grand reopening event. He is the former roaster at Cafe Corazon and Valparaiso Cafe & Roastery.

His search for a spot on Fulton Street didn’t pan out, but he’s landed a location 100 feet away from the street.

He will sell coffee and tea out of Raizana Tea Co. at the corner of Fulton and Tuolumne streets, next to Warnors Theatre.

You see, he bought Raizana with the help of “angel investors.”

He will continue to fulfill orders for Raizana’s wholesale business, which includes selling through Amazon. He will roast coffee and run his coffee business out of the location, too.

“Our plan is to make it where Fulton Street Coffee and Raizana continue to grow separately, but as sister companies,” Vargas said.

The tea-bar part of the business, where people can come in and order a cup, also will sell coffee. It’s not clear what it will be called and Vargas has some prep work to do first, but he hopes it will be open with regular hours by the beginning of February.

But it hasn’t been smooth sailing for everyone. During Fulton’s grand reopening celebration in October, another entrepreneur previewed the business she wanted to open.

Desirae Washington (who is part of the family who owns Take 3 burgers on Fulton Street) had hoped to open D’s House of Coffee & Cider.

It would have been the city’s first cider bar, plus bring a coffee shop to the northern end of Fulton. She couldn’t reach a deal on the Fulton Street location she wanted to rent, however.

She’s now managing the Broadway Events Center not far from Fulton. She still wants to open the cider and coffee business, but it’s probably going to take a little longer.

“I do still want to be on Fulton,” she said. “It’s unfortunate how many storefronts are still just sitting.”

Another business that was up and running when the mall was still closed to cars, Antojitos Mexican Restaurant, has closed. The owners of the business at 1234 Fulton Mall could not be reached for comment.

Little Bean Cafe plans to reopen in 2018 at its location on the corner of Mariposa and Fulton streets in downtown Fresno. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Little Bean Cafe. This coffee shop was open on Fulton back when it was for pedestrians only. It closed after some electrical problems.

But Little Bean Cafe is planning a comeback. The shop, at the corner of Fulton Street and Mariposa Mall, has signs up that say “Coming Back 2018.”

Owner Guillermo Moreno confirmed the shop should open this year, but he couldn’t pin down a more specific time.

Just the Tip. This restaurant serving tri-tip sandwiches, salads and wraps moved to the area in October. It had outgrown its digs on Divisadero Street near Fresno Community Regional Center.

It moved to 2017 Mariposa Mall, near the corner of Fulton and Mariposa.

“It was perfect timing because of Fulton Street,” said Bianca “Binx” Lopez, one of three partners behind the restaurant.

The trio wasn’t necessarily looking to be on Fulton Street, but they are happy to be part of the changes downtown. They even renamed its sandwiches to reflect nearby streets. The Van Ness, for example, is their French dip sandwich.

The building on the corner of Fulton and Mariposa has become a hub of restaurants, including the Kids Cafe 2019, Donut Downtown and La Cocina de Mamá. Across the way, Zest is open inside Radisson Hotel Fresno Conference Center.

Existing restaurants, from left, Donut Downtown, La Cocina de Mamá, Just the Tip and Kids Cafe 2019, are located in what will be known as Renoir Corner, near the artist’s washer woman sculpture at the corner of Mariposa and Fulton streets in downtown Fresno. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Of course, these newcomers are in addition to restaurants that have been operating on Fulton for a while, including Parsley Garden Cafe, Take 3 Burgers, La Maison Kabob, Taqueria El Guero, China Express, Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant and Casa de Tamales, which reopened after temporarily “pausing” operations during construction of the street reopening.

Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co.’s beer garden is at the corner of Fulton and Inyo streets.