Taco Bell in January is adding a new item to its dollar menu, Nacho Fries.
Taco Bell in January is adding a new item to its dollar menu, Nacho Fries. Taco Bell
Taco Bell in January is adding a new item to its dollar menu, Nacho Fries. Taco Bell

Food & Drink

Taco Bell launches Nacho Fries. And they are only a dollar

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

January 03, 2018 11:06 AM

Taco Bell is rolling out a slew of new dollar menu items this year and one of the first munchies to arrive will be Nacho Fries.

The fries will be flavored with Mexican seasoning and you’ll have the option of getting nacho cheese sauce for dipping. The fries make their debut on Jan. 25 and will be available for a limited time. They were successfully tested last year in West Virginia and California.

“We believe passionately that people should have more than just the ability to eat for $1; they should be able to feast,” Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer, Marisa Thalberg, said in a story by Elite Daily. “We are (and always have been) committed to coming up with the most craveable, creative menu items that set the bar for what great food at a great value should be.”

You can also order the fries in the Supreme version for $2.49 and Bell Grande for $3.49, which is topped off with fan-favorites including beef, Pico de Gallo, Nacho Cheese, and sour cream, according to Elite Daily.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Already Taco Bell fans are excited.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

    New restaurant marries ancient Japanese grilling method with fine whiskey, sushi bar, and more at Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar in the North Point Center Center at Palm and Herndon Avenues in Fresno.

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 0:55

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar
Pair of trucks from Taco Truck Throwdown serve free tacos, burritos to Fresno homeless 1:04

Pair of trucks from Taco Truck Throwdown serve free tacos, burritos to Fresno homeless
Save Mart service clerk entertains shoppers with his violin during the holidays 1:25

Save Mart service clerk entertains shoppers with his violin during the holidays

View More Video