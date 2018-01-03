Taco Bell launches Nacho Fries. And they are only a dollar

Taco Bell is rolling out a slew of new dollar menu items this year and one of the first munchies to arrive will be Nacho Fries.
The fries will be flavored with Mexican seasoning and you’ll have the option of getting nacho cheese sauce for dipping. The fries make their debut on Jan. 25 and will be available for a limited time. They were successfully tested last year in West Virginia and California.
“We believe passionately that people should have more than just the ability to eat for $1; they should be able to feast,” Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer, Marisa Thalberg, said in a story by Elite Daily. “We are (and always have been) committed to coming up with the most craveable, creative menu items that set the bar for what great food at a great value should be.”
You can also order the fries in the Supreme version for $2.49 and Bell Grande for $3.49, which is topped off with fan-favorites including beef, Pico de Gallo, Nacho Cheese, and sour cream, according to Elite Daily.
Already Taco Bell fans are excited.
