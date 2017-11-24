Long-awaited downtown gastropub ready to open next week

HoP PK, one of downtown Fresno’s newest gastropubs, has finally arrived.
The new eatery at 820 Van Ness Avenue is a joint venture between local craft beer maker House of Pendragon and Mediterranean fusion restaurant Pita Kabob. The two collaborated in a downtown Fresno business plan competition that netted them $100,000 in financing for the new project.
That was in 2015. And those familiar with Pita Kabob’s food and House of Pendragon’s craft beer have been eagerly awaiting the opening ever since.
The plan is for HoP PK to begin a soft opening Monday, followed by an official grand opening the week after.
Never miss a local story.
To help build the buzz, the brewpub had a preview night Wednesday with more than 20 of House of Pendragon’s beers on tap and a limited appetizer menu from Pita Kabob. One of the dishes the Visalia-based Pita Kabob is known for is its shawarma fries – house fries topped with shawarma meat, grilled onions, grilled serrano peppers, melted cheese, garlic sauce, peperoncinis and spicy tahini.
The social media reaction to Wednesday night’s sneak preview was positive.
On Twitter, Fresno photographer Steve Skibbie wrote: “Made it for the long-awaited opening of @hop_pk downtown! Awesome!”
Rocio Andrade, business development manager for the Fresno Downtown Partnership, tweeted: “…the place looks amazing, great food and service!”
Many in downtown Fresno hope the new place will help add momentum to the region’s budding brewery district. Downtown already is home to Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company’s tasting room and a reinvigorated Full Circle Brewing Co. Also in the works is 411 Broadway Ale & Spirits and Zack’s Brewing Company.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
Comments