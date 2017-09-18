It’s National Cheeseburger Day. Here’s where you can bite into some juicy deals

Heads up, cheeseburger fans. It’s National Cheeseburger Day. The beloved American classic is celebrated today for all its warm, juicy, cheesy goodness.
It’s no surprise that the most common cheese slapped on burgers is American – 35 percent, according to survey by Offers.com. Coming in a close second is cheddar at 31 percent, followed by swiss (11 percent), and provolone and jack (9 percent each).
What is interesting is what people in different states like to add to their cheeseburgers. California’s favorite add-on is good, old-fashioned condiments. Arizona’s favorite is bacon. Hawaii likes avocado, and for some strange reason burger eaters in Maine prefer lettuce.
The Offers.com survey found 21 percent of Americans eat a cheeseburger once a week. So let this be the day. Grab some extra napkins and don’t be embarrassed to lick your fingers.
Here are places where you can sink your teeth into juicy deals today:
- CHARburger, 901 L Street, Fresno, is offering $1 off of its cheeseburgers. And don’t forget the tots.
- Applebees is offering a hamburger plus fries for $6.99. Fresno has three locations, 3604 W. Shaw Ave., 7007 N. Cedar Ave. and 8430 N. Friant Road. Clovis has one at 98 E. Shaw Ave.
- Farmer Boys has a $1 burger special at its Clovis restaurant, 745 W. Herndon Ave. Check their Facebook page for details.
- For $2.99 you can get a Sonic cheeseburger with medium-size onion rings. It’s called the Carhop Classic. There are six locations in the Fresno and Clovis area.
- If you’re a really big cheeseburger fanatic, you can try the Triple Triple burger challenge at Wayback Burgers in Firebaugh. All you have to do is consume a towering cheeseburger made up of nine beef patties and nine slices of American cheese. Do it in 39 seconds or less and you win $3,330. Check their website for details.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
