Get ready to loosen your belt – Olive Garden is bringing back Pasta Pass

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

September 14, 2017 9:42 AM

Olive Garden is bringing back the unlimited Pasta Pass promotion, but you better be ready to sign up. Last year, the 21,000 passes sold out faster than you could say fettucine alfredo.

This year, there will be 22,000 passes available at $100 each.

Passes will go online at 11 a.m. Pacific Standard Time Thursday, Sept. 14. So get ready to click.

If you are lucky enough to buy one, here’s what you get: eight weeks of unlimited pasta servings, sauces and toppings from the Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu. Sorry, no takeouts.

As a bonus, you also have the chance to enter in the “Pasta Passport to Italy” promo that includes an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Italy, plus unlimited pasta.

The 50 passports are $200 and will also go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

