Starbucks is giving away free Teavana Ice Tea Infusion from 1-2 p.m. Friday, promoting its new flavors Peach Citrus White Tea, Pineapple Black Tea or Strawberry Green Tea.
Starbucks is giving away free Teavana Ice Tea Infusion from 1-2 p.m. Friday, promoting its new flavors Peach Citrus White Tea, Pineapple Black Tea or Strawberry Green Tea. INSTAGRAM
Starbucks is giving away free Teavana Ice Tea Infusion from 1-2 p.m. Friday, promoting its new flavors Peach Citrus White Tea, Pineapple Black Tea or Strawberry Green Tea. INSTAGRAM

Food & Drink

July 14, 2017 12:44 PM

Free Starbucks ice tea for one hour Friday. Hurry!

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

Like Starbucks?

Like tea?

How about free Starbucks ice tea?

The popular coffee shop is giving away free Teavana Ice Tea Infusion from 1-2 p.m. Friday.

Each customer receives one “tall” (12 ounce) size and no purchase is necessary.

Among the flavors available are Peach Citrus White Tea, Pineapple Black Tea and Strawberry Green Tea.

The offer is available only in store and not through mobile order & pay.

Supplies are limited. Customizations are not included.

So head over to any participating Starbucks and “tea up.”

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

From cold brew coffee to gin to tortillas, Fresno Food Expo 2017 brings an abundance of new local products.

From cold brew coffee to gin to tortillas, Fresno Food Expo 2017 brings an abundance of new local products. 2:51

From cold brew coffee to gin to tortillas, Fresno Food Expo 2017 brings an abundance of new local products.
Mediterranean restaurant opens on the Fulton Mall in downtown Fresno 1:10

Mediterranean restaurant opens on the Fulton Mall in downtown Fresno
It's too hot to cook. Make these no-bake fruit tarts instead 0:57

It's too hot to cook. Make these no-bake fruit tarts instead

View More Video