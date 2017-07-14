Free Starbucks ice tea for one hour Friday. Hurry!

Like Starbucks?
Like tea?
How about free Starbucks ice tea?
#freeteafriday ✨ pic.twitter.com/3pfEwcCUAv— Rheanna Lucia Troyer (@rheannatroyerr) July 14, 2017
The popular coffee shop is giving away free Teavana Ice Tea Infusion from 1-2 p.m. Friday.
✨Free Tea Friday✨— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) July 13, 2017
Get a free ~tall~ Teavana Iced Tea Infusion Friday 7/14 from 1-2pm!
(Participating US and Canada stores.) pic.twitter.com/EtCnDD1lMU
Each customer receives one “tall” (12 ounce) size and no purchase is necessary.
Among the flavors available are Peach Citrus White Tea, Pineapple Black Tea and Strawberry Green Tea.
The offer is available only in store and not through mobile order & pay.
Supplies are limited. Customizations are not included.
So head over to any participating Starbucks and “tea up.”
Free Tea Friday @StarbucksCanada from 1-2pm today! Just tried the Pineapple, definitely would recommend #teatime #Starbucks pic.twitter.com/2Z6GCclc4D— Jonathan Hamel (@hameljon) July 14, 2017
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Comments