Mediterranean restaurant opens on the Fulton Mall in downtown Fresno

Shayna Telesmanic, owner of Young Chef’s Academy in Fresno, said nice cream is super simple to make, having made it several times with her two young daughters, Alexandria and Caroline. They demonstrate here.
Fresnans could start seeing more drive-thru businesses as the City Council takes the first step to ease restrictions on where they can be built. Here's a peek at what a typical day looks like at a Dutch Bros. (This one at Bullard and West avenues.)
Uncle Harry's New York Bagelry closed its Fig Garden Village doors for good at noon Friday, April 28, 2017. The Bee's Bethany Clough previously reported on the closure: http://www.fresnobee.com/living/food-drink/bethany-clough/article146483314.html
Fred Campbell, 78, of Grandpa's Popcorn & Sweets, gives a lucky customer a tour inside the newly opened and family-run popcorn store, cupcake bakery and candy store on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Fresno.