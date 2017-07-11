Mediterranean restaurant opens on the Fulton Mall in downtown Fresno

Owners are hoping to cash in on the upcoming opening of Fulton Street to traffic.
Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
A typical day at a Dutch Bros. drive-thru

Local

A typical day at a Dutch Bros. drive-thru

Fresnans could start seeing more drive-thru businesses as the City Council takes the first step to ease restrictions on where they can be built. Here's a peek at what a typical day looks like at a Dutch Bros. (This one at Bullard and West avenues.)