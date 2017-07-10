Because it’s July 11, the convenience store 7-11 will be giving away free slurpees Tuesday. Customers are limited to one free small slurpee.
Food & Drink

July 10, 2017 4:52 PM

Free Slurpees for everyone – because it’s July 11 again!

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

It’s that time of year again.

July 11 is upon us Tuesday.

And that means free Slurpees!

For the 15th straight year, the popular convenience store 7-Eleven will be offering free Slurpees again to honor the calendar date that matches its name.

Customers can get a one free small Slurpee – without any other purchase – from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday (or while supplies last).

There are 22 7-Elevens in Fresno, along with stores in Sanger, Reedley and Hanford, plus two in Lemoore and three in Visalia.

7-Eleven has introduced a a couple of new Slurpee flavor this year, too: Cotton Candy cherry and Cotton Candy blue raspberry.

 

Cheers yourself with Slurpee Cotton Candy! #Slurpee50

A post shared by Slurpee (@slurpee) on

Find the nearest 7-Eleven near you.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

  Comments  

