These summery fruit tarts are chilled, not baked

The last thing anybody wants to do in this heat is turn on the oven. Gianna Dinuzzo came up with this no-bake recipe that’s easy to make ahead and bring to summer potlucks and BBQs.
These chilled fruit tartlets are extra summery because they’re topped with seasonal fruit like strawberries, nectarines and berries. They’re also vegan.
Find more of her recipes at giannasrecipes.com.
No-Bake Fruit Tartlets
by Gianna Dinuzzo
Base:
1 cup almonds
1/2 cup dried coconut
2 tablespoons flax seeds
1 tablespoon chia seeds
2 pitted medjool dates
3 tablespoons melted coconut oil
1 lime, juiced
2 tablespoons agave or pure maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla
Topping:
1 cup cashews
2/3 cup dried coconut
2/3 coconut cream
1 lime, juiced
1 teaspoon vanilla
4 tablespoons agave or pure maple syrup
Seasonal fruit, sliced
1. Line a mini muffin tray with tart liners.
2. Add the almonds, coconut, chia and flax seeds, to a food processor and combine until a crumbly consistency has formed.
3. Next, add the coconut oil, lime juice, dates, pure maple syrup/agave, and vanilla and whiz until it all comes together.
4. Press mixture firmly and evenly into the base of the tart liners and pop into the fridge or freezer while you make the filling.
5. For the creamy filling, process the cashews and coconut until a fine powder forms.
6. Add remaining ingredients and process until combined.
7. Spread the coconut cream filling over the almond base and allow to set in the fridge for at least 2 hours.
8. Just before serving, top tarts with fruit.
9. Enjoy!
