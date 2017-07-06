Now there’s all-you-can-eat KFC in Australia. Fresno? Still waiting

There are 11 KFC restaurants in the Fresno area.
And 26 as far north as Chowchilla and down south to Bakersfield.
But there are no all-you-can-eat KFC restaurants in the central San Joaquin Valley.
What gives?
A KFC buffet, after all, is set to debut later this month in Brisbane, Australia.
If you’re among Valley fans who want to chow down nonstop on the Colonel’s “Original” chicken, help yourself to seconds and thirds of “Extra Crispy” or gorge on the fluffy biscuits? It’s a rougly 120-mile drive to the nearest KFC buffet.
That’d be in the city of Lathrop, about 30 minutes northwest of Modesto.
120 miles Closest distance of a KFC buffet to Fresno
That’s quite the bummer for fried chicken lovers.
Thursday, by the way, was National Fried Chicken Day.
In all, California appears to have just four other all-you-can-eat KFC restaurants.
▪ Richmond (191 miles from Fresno)
▪ Lake Elsinore (286 miles)
▪ Banning (298 miles)
▪ Hemet (300 miles)
That’s a long drive just to gobble up all that “finger-lickin-good” food.
If you want to factor it into your vacation plans, there’s always Las Vegas, where there are two KFC buffets.
KFC headquarters are in Louisville, Kentucky, by the way, where a search of the company website’s locator shows 22 buffet-style stores within about 60 miles.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Comments