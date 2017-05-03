Celebrate strawberry season with this easy strawberry salsa

In-season strawberries from local farmers make a sweet base for this salsa, which also features avocado, agave and jalapenos.
Aleksandra Konstantinovic The Fresno Bee
Green pizza for St. Patrick's Day

Food & Drink

Green pizza for St. Patrick's Day

This green pizza was created by food blogger Gianna Dinuzzo at her family’s restaurant, Mama Mia Pizzeria in Fresno. It's topped with homemade pesto, ricotta, spinach, garlic and artichokes and made with a gluten-free crust.

Entertainment Videos