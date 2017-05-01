Heading out to a farmers market? Here are 5 things you should know

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:54 Scenes from the Market on Kern farmers market Pause 1:27 Central Valley Honor Flight veterans John Arambel and Ervin Toews reminisce 0:50 Meet Fresno's newest police officers, cadets and support staff 2:04 Marijuana operation found in burning Fresno house 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement 1:12 Fresno State QB Chason Virgil talks what he needs to work on in summer workouts 1:54 Ag visas help bring Mexican farm laborers to pick Valley crops 1:29 Fresno State scrimmage highlights, plus coach Jeff Tedford's post-practice thoughts 2:41 Sunnyside High students and staff shave their heads to benefit cancer research 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the nation's evolving laws on cannabis Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

It’s farmers market season. Here are some snippets from the popular farmers market, the Market on Kern, in downtown Fresno. John Walker The Fresno Bee