Scenes from the Market on Kern farmers market

Uncle Harry's New York Bagelry closed its Fig Garden Village doors for good at noon Friday, April 28, 2017. The Bee's Bethany Clough previously reported on the closure: http://www.fresnobee.com/living/food-drink/bethany-clough/article146483314.html
Fred Campbell, 78, of Grandpa's Popcorn & Sweets, gives a lucky customer a tour inside the newly opened and family-run popcorn store, cupcake bakery and candy store on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Fresno.
Gianna Dinuzzo, food blogger and recipe creator for Ooooby Fresno, made a healthier version of this classic dessert with a fruit-and-nut crust, and whole wheat flour from Coke Farms in San Juan Bautista.
Piemonte's Italian Delicatessen manager Ty Urner explains how the original business opened in 1929 as a small meat market in downtown Fresno and then moved in the mid 1960's to its present location as a fast paced deli in the Tower District.
This green pizza was created by food blogger Gianna Dinuzzo at her family’s restaurant, Mama Mia Pizzeria in Fresno. It's topped with homemade pesto, ricotta, spinach, garlic and artichokes and made with a gluten-free crust.