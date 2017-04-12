Easter eggs this year are 41 percent less expensive than last year

The Easter Bunny better stock up on eggs.
A new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation has found that the average retail price for a dozen is just $1.32 – or 41 percent less than last year.
Food prices are down overall according to the group’s annual Spring Picnic Marketbasket survey, but eggs have had the sharpest drop by far. Cage-free eggs will cost you, however, at $3.48 per dozen.
“Egg prices continue to move back toward long-run average prices following the bird flu of 2014/15,” said John Newton, director of market intelligence for the group.
The survey looks at the cost of 16 food items that could be used to make a meal, like chicken breast, bagged salad, potatoes and vegetable oil.
The total cost of the “basket” is $50.03, down 6 percent from last year, or about $3.25.
Four kinds of foods did get a little more expensive — white bread, bagged salad, orange juice and whole milk — while vegetable oil remained the same at $2.55 for a 32-ounce bottle.
AFBF has been conducting these quarterly price surveys since 1989.
