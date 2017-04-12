Food & Drink

April 12, 2017 9:51 PM

Easter eggs this year are 41 percent less expensive than last year

By Aleksandra Konstantinovic

akonstantinovic@fresnobee.com

The Easter Bunny better stock up on eggs.

A new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation has found that the average retail price for a dozen is just $1.32 – or 41 percent less than last year.

Food prices are down overall according to the group’s annual Spring Picnic Marketbasket survey, but eggs have had the sharpest drop by far. Cage-free eggs will cost you, however, at $3.48 per dozen.

“Egg prices continue to move back toward long-run average prices following the bird flu of 2014/15,” said John Newton, director of market intelligence for the group.

The survey looks at the cost of 16 food items that could be used to make a meal, like chicken breast, bagged salad, potatoes and vegetable oil.

The total cost of the “basket” is $50.03, down 6 percent from last year, or about $3.25.

Four kinds of foods did get a little more expensive — white bread, bagged salad, orange juice and whole milk — while vegetable oil remained the same at $2.55 for a 32-ounce bottle.

AFBF has been conducting these quarterly price surveys since 1989.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rare Earth Coffee serves up organic coffee and great service on the go

Rare Earth Coffee serves up organic coffee and great service on the go 1:37

Rare Earth Coffee serves up organic coffee and great service on the go
Sweet and citrusy: Oro blanco at the Kern Street Farmers Market 0:41

Sweet and citrusy: Oro blanco at the Kern Street Farmers Market
Make these lightened-up lemon bars for Easter 1:05

Make these lightened-up lemon bars for Easter

View More Video

Entertainment Videos