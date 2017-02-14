These currant tarts are perfect for Valentine's Day

La Jacka Mobile food truck owner and cook Miriam Martinez uses jackfruit instead of chicken, carne asada, or pork to make healthy meatless tacos, quesadillas, and pulled "pork" sandwiches. Her daughter, Daniela Martinez, creates jackfruit smoothies and milk shakes.
KoJa Kitchen co-owner Tom Lai and project manager Tommy Nguyen describe the vision of their Korean and Japanese fusion restaurant. The franchise is rapidly expanding and getting lots of attention in Fresno.
Ysidro Martinez, store director for the new Vallarta Supermarket at Clinton and Weber, talks about the store's unique shopping experience, such as hot home-style meals from the taqueria (with tortillas made from scratch), produce from a diverse variety of Latin countries, fresh meat department and an on-site bakery.