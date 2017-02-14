These currant tarts are perfect for Valentine's Day

Donna Mott of Ooh De Lolli in Fresno makes this simple and classic dessert with just five ingredients and a prepared pie crust.
Aleksandra Konstantinovic The Fresno Bee

New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices

Ysidro Martinez, store director for the new Vallarta Supermarket at Clinton and Weber, talks about the store's unique shopping experience, such as hot home-style meals from the taqueria (with tortillas made from scratch), produce from a diverse variety of Latin countries, fresh meat department and an on-site bakery.

Turkey 101 top tips

Mary Pitman, of Pitman Family Farms and Mary's Turkeys, shares her top tips of how to cook a turkey at Whole Foods on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno.

