Whip up great guacamole in time for Super Bowl

KoJa Kitchen co-owner Tom Lai and project manager Tommy Nguyen describe the vision of their Korean and Japanese fusion restaurant. The franchise is rapidly expanding and getting lots of attention in Fresno.
Ysidro Martinez, store director for the new Vallarta Supermarket at Clinton and Weber, talks about the store's unique shopping experience, such as hot home-style meals from the taqueria (with tortillas made from scratch), produce from a diverse variety of Latin countries, fresh meat department and an on-site bakery.
Riley’s Brew Pub owner Michael Shirinian, who also owns Fresno's iconic Elbow Room, shares features of his new upscale restaurant in Clovis, which features 12 different brews by the three-generation Riley’s Brewing Co.
Farm Fresh Bowls co-owner Kristen Vaz describes her family's Netherlands and agricultural roots and shows how she makes three fresh bowls: the Egg Scramble Breakfast Bowl, the Deconstructed Thai Spring Roll Bowl, and the Berry Acai Bowl at Fresno's Campus Pointe on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.