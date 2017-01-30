This mac and cheese is a healthy dish in disguise

Gianna Dinuzzo, food blogger and recipe creator for Ooooby Fresno, has come up with a healthy, vegan version of a beloved comfort food.
It’s a perfect for warming up in the cold weather in January, without ruining any New Year’s resolutions. The potatoes, carrots and onions are grown on Valley farms and come in a subscription box from Ooooby.
Dinuzzo features this recipe and more on her blog, www.giannamary.com.
Mac and cheeseless
by Gianna Dinuzzo
2.5 cups brown rice macaroni
1.5 cups peeled & chopped potatoes
1/3 cup chopped carrots
1/3 cup onion
1/2 cup raw cashews
1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
1/2 lemon, juiced
1 teaspoon garlic salt/powder
1 teaspoon turmeric
1 teaspoon salt
Soak cashews for at least 2 hours to soften them for blending, then discard water. Boil potatoes, carrots & onion until soft, about 7-8 minutes, then set aside, without draining. In a separate pot, boil pasta according to package instructions, then strain and return to the pot.
Transfer the potatoes, carrots & onion to a high-speed blender, along with about 3/4 cup of the water they were boiled in. Add the cashews and remaining ingredients to the blender, then blend until completely smooth.
Pour cheeselessly cheesy sauce over the macaroni and combine. Adjust seasoning, if desired. Sprinkle freshly ground black pepper on top, then serve.
