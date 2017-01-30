This mac and cheese is perfect for sneaking in vegetables

Gianna Dinuzzo, blogger and recipe creator for Ooooby Fresno, makes this healthy, vegan "mac and cheeseless" from vegetables grown on Valley farms.

New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices

Ysidro Martinez, store director for the new Vallarta Supermarket at Clinton and Weber, talks about the store's unique shopping experience, such as hot home-style meals from the taqueria (with tortillas made from scratch), produce from a diverse variety of Latin countries, fresh meat department and an on-site bakery.

Turkey 101 top tips

Mary Pitman, of Pitman Family Farms and Mary's Turkeys, shares her top tips of how to cook a turkey at Whole Foods on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno.

Yup, these milkshakes take four people each to make!

Matthew Holguin, owner of Fabe's Churros and Gelato, shows why it takes four people to make each of his popular milkshakes, including strawberry shortcake (made with real strawberries and angel food cake) and the Fresno PD Coffee (topped with a glazed doughnut). He expects to serve about 5,000 shakes during the run of the Big Fresno Fair.

