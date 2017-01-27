Once again: Erna’s Elderberry House and hotel earn top rating

Erna’s Elderberry House and its Château Du Sureau have once again received a “five-diamond” rating from AAA of Northern California.
The Oakhurst restaurant and hotel are the only ones in the central San Joaquin Valley to be awarded the rating. The hotel has earned the rating since 2013 and the restaurant since 1996.
The ratings put the business in the company of The French Laundry in Yountville, Benu in San Francisco and The Kitchen Restaurant in Sacramento.
The ratings represent “the upper echelon of hospitality and fine dining,” according to AAA.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
Comments