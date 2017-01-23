Think your olive oil is the best? Enter the Big Fresno Fair’s third annual competition

The Big Fresno Fair’s San Joaquin Valley Olive Oil Competition is accepting entries.
In its third year, the competition is open to olive oil producers in California. The deadline to enter is March 24. Olive oil must be made from the most recent olive harvest. Entries can be made in two classes: Extra-virgin olive oil and flavored olive oil. There are several categories within each class.
Rules, entry forms are and categories are available online at www.fresnofair.com/sjv-olive-oil-competition. Judging will be held on April 4 and the winners announced April 13.
Olive oils must be available for commercial sale at the time of entry. Best of show and gold-medal winners will have the opportunity to host a booth for one day on a weekend during the fair to display, offer tastings and sell their product.
Details: 559-650-3247 or fresnofair.com.
Comments