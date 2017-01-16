Food & Drink

Make this sweet and tangy sesame salad with ingredients from local farms

Recipe by Gianna Dinuzzo, recipe creator for Ooooby Fresno.

Salad

1/2 head green cabbage, shredded

2 cups cooked chicken, chopped (optional)

1 cup shredded carrots

1 watermelon radish, halved and thinly sliced

2 minneolas or mandarins, segmented

4 green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped cilantro, tightly packed

1 cup crispy wontons

Dressing

2 oranges, juiced

4 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce

4 tablespoons honey or agave

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 teaspoons black sesame seeds

Add all salad ingredients, except wontons, to a large salad bowl. For the dressing, add all dressing ingredients in a tightly sealed mason jar. Then, shake well. Drizzle dressing over the salad, then toss. Top with crispy wontons, then serve.

