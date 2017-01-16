Make this sweet and tangy sesame salad with ingredients from local farms

Recipe by Gianna Dinuzzo, recipe creator for Ooooby Fresno.
Salad
1/2 head green cabbage, shredded
2 cups cooked chicken, chopped (optional)
1 cup shredded carrots
1 watermelon radish, halved and thinly sliced
2 minneolas or mandarins, segmented
4 green onions, thinly sliced
1/2 cup chopped cilantro, tightly packed
1 cup crispy wontons
Dressing
2 oranges, juiced
4 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce
4 tablespoons honey or agave
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons sesame oil
1 teaspoon ground ginger
2 teaspoons black sesame seeds
Add all salad ingredients, except wontons, to a large salad bowl. For the dressing, add all dressing ingredients in a tightly sealed mason jar. Then, shake well. Drizzle dressing over the salad, then toss. Top with crispy wontons, then serve.
